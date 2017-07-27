EHS volleyball team ready for new season



By Wade Linville –

The Eastern High School varsity volleyball team is ready to hit the court for their official start to the fall season.

The Eastern Lady Warriors wrapped up play in the Hillsboro Summer League this past week with a tournament win on Wednesday, July 26.

The Lady Warriors will venture to North Adams High School to take part in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Preview on Friday, Aug. 11.

The Lady Warriors will then officially open their fall season with a tri-match against Clermont Northeastern and Western Brown before kicking off SHAC play on Aug. 22 with road match at Peebles.