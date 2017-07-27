Bronco 5K to take place Aug. 5 EHS volleyball team ready for new season Michael C Cooper Raymond Mays Harry E Smittle Jr Mary A Flaugher Western Brown’s Leto excels in Australia Rockets ready for 1st season in SBAAC Paddling, hiking activities available at Ohio State Parks SB Warriors get set to hit gridiron for 2nd year of varsity football Scotty W Johnson Glenna V Moertle Ricky L Hoffer Ruth E Ward David A Watson Janet L Dotson Vilvie S King Steven C Utter Cropper joins Fallis at Bethel-Tate Local kids find success in world of martial arts 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk set for Aug. 5 Teams compete in memory of Randy Fulton Mike W Smith Roger Helton David A Borders Timothy E Argenbright Joseph W Sherrill Frances K Pedigo Cecil N Graham Sawyers charged in sex for heroin plot Group demands changes at ELSD Blanche Malblanc Pauline L Kirk Over 70 take part in 11th Joe Myers 5K Classic Lions Club 4th of July Festival brings outdoor fun to Ripley ODNR reminds visitors to swim safe this summer Changes in high school track and field/cross country rules include school issued and approved uniforms Betty L Philpott Judy B Williams Billie J Russell Remembering Ravye 25 attend volleyball camp in Fayetteville Western Brown hosts Pee Wee Football Camp Eugene L Baumann Kids enjoy a ‘Touch-a-Truck’ event in Mt. Orab New police chief takes over in Fayetteville BC Chamber moving forward on 2017 SummerFest Two killed in wrong way crash in Mt. Orab Jack Hamilton Charles L Glover Maxine M Stires Western Brown youth basketball camps a success Leto to represent Team USA in Australia Broncos hard at work in preparation for fall season Eastern approves bowling team Phyllis Ruth Lois A Manley Eddie L Carr Thomas L Carnahan Cameron Barkley Walter J McGee Gary J Graham George D Johnson Walter F Crawford Jr Charles E Meranda Jr Corbin testifies before Ohio Senate Five arrested in Hamersville drug bust Neil Diamond tribute band coming Hyde finds home at Midway Youngsters work to improve on hoop skills at Eastern basketball camps Sizer named All-District Honorable Mention Western Brown’s Barnes earns All-State, All-District honors Local players compete in SWOFCA Ron Woyan East/West All-Star Game 6th annual Ravye Williams Memorial 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament set for June 24 Clarence E Teal Rosie B Poe Monard C Boots James P Conrad James T Dinser Scott J Swearingen Eastern’s Farris earns award for top 2-point field percentage in Ohio Georgetown’s Seigla earns All-District honors OHSAA announces 2017 football regions and playoffs format Western Brown volleyball camps a success with over 100 in attendance Rigdon finishes high school running career with 10th place finish at state track and field championship meet Grace E Fite Women return to county jail as funds start to run low Georgetown Council takes action on vacant structures Veterans honored in Mt. Orab John McGee Timmy Burson Patricia A London Mary J Hall Kenneth R Behymer Western Brown’s Joe Sams commits to Marietta College WBHS to hold girls youth basketball camp Huseman signs with UC Clermont Day to continue baseball career on collegiate level at UC Clermont Western’s Pack signs with NKU WBHS to host youth boys basketball camp
Bronco 5K to take place Aug. 5

By Wade Linville – 

The 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk is set to take place Saturday, Aug. 5 at Western Brown High School.
Proceeds from the event go to benefit the Western Brown High School cross country teams and to provide scholarships for former Western Brown cross country runners who have went on to compete at the next level.
The race will begin at 8 a.m. Preregistration will last through Aug. 3 at a cost of $20 per individual (with T-shirt) and $12 per individual (no shirt).
There is also a two-member family rate preregistration at a cost of $30 (includes two T-shirts) and $20 without shirts.
There is a three-member family rate of $42 (includes T-shirts) and $28 (no shirts) for preregistration.
The four-member family rate is $50 (with shirts) and $36 (without shirts) for preregistering.
The family rate for five or more is $44 (doesn’t include shirts).
Registration on the day of the race begins at 6:45 a.m.
The 5K course starts and finishes in front of Western Brown High School.
There are 14 male and 14 female running divisions, six male and six female walking divisions. There will also be a wheelchair division.
The first three male and first three female runners will receive plaques, as well as the first three male and first three female walkers.
Medals will be awarded to the top 50-percent in each division. Door prizes will also be awarded by race numbers.
Preregister online at getmeregistered.com.
For more information, contact Chad Sexton at (937) 515-9314 or Jim Neu at (937) 379-1462.
Pre-registered participants can email a check or money order payable to “WESTERN BROWN CROSS COUNTRY TEAM” to Jim Neu, 2746 White Oak Valley Rd., Hamersville, OH 45130.

