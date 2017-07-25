Michael C Cooper

Michael Christopher Cooper of Mt. Orab passed away July 21, 2017 at the age of 20. He was born to Michael Wayne Cooper of Mt. Orab on January 27, 1997.

Michael was a loving brother to Connstance Paige Cooper of Mt. Orab, Cayden Noble Luke of Mt. Orab, Victoria Madison Jones of Mt. Orab, and Gavin Carter Spires of Mt. Orab. He was a cherished grandson to Betty Cooper and the late Wayne Cooper of Mt. Orab. Michael was an adored great grandson of Vincel and Dolly Conn of Willaimsburg, OH. He leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and family; including cousins; Hunter Holbrook of Mt. Orab, Michela Holbrook of Mt. Orab, and Petra Duncan of Akron, and his aunts; Christina Holbrook of Mt. Orab and Melinda Cooper of Akron. Michael will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Services will be held at Megie Funeral Home, 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, Oh 45154; Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 1:00 pm; family and friends may visit beginning at 10:00 am.