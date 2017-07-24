Raymond Mays

Raymond “Benny” Mays, age 71 of Macon, OH, passed away Saturday July 22, 2017 at the Adams County Hospital in Seaman. He was born Dec 5, 1945 in Cincinnati, OH, the son of the late Elbert and Louise (Shamblin) Mays. Benny owned and operated R. Mays Home Improvement. He was an Air Force veteran during the Vietnam Era, was a member of the Macon Church of Christ, the Carey B. Davis American Legion Post 180 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2293. Raymond “Benny” Mays, age 71 of Macon, OH, passed away Saturday July 22, 2017 at the Adams County Hospital in Seaman. He was born Dec 5, 1945 in Cincinnati, OH, the son of the late Elbert and Louise (Shamblin) Mays. Benny owned and operated R. Mays Home Improvement. He was an Air Force veteran during the Vietnam Era, was a member of the Macon Church of Christ, the Carey B. Davis American Legion Post 180 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2293.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by sister Peggy Holiday. Benny is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Jaylene Mays of Macon, 1 son; Jamie Mays and wife Starr of Seaman, 1 daughter; Nickie Jimison and husband John of Mt. Orab, 2 brothers; Dale Mays and wife Veronica of Sardinia, Scott Mays and wife Nancy of Sardinia, 1 sister; Donna Fletcher and partner Wayne Shepherd of Seabring, FL, 1 grandson; Jesse Jimison.

Funeral Service will be Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Macon Church of Christ under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Zach Mays will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Fincastle Cemetery with graveside military services by the Carey B. Davis American Legion Post 180. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 25, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45206.

