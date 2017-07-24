Mary A Flaugher Western Brown’s Leto excels in Australia Rockets ready for 1st season in SBAAC Paddling, hiking activities available at Ohio State Parks SB Warriors get set to hit gridiron for 2nd year of varsity football Scotty W Johnson Glenna V Moertle Ricky L Hoffer Ruth E Ward David A Watson Janet L Dotson Vilvie S King Steven C Utter Cropper joins Fallis at Bethel-Tate Local kids find success in world of martial arts 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk set for Aug. 5 Teams compete in memory of Randy Fulton Mike W Smith Roger Helton David A Borders Timothy E Argenbright Joseph W Sherrill Frances K Pedigo Cecil N Graham Sawyers charged in sex for heroin plot Group demands changes at ELSD Blanche Malblanc Pauline L Kirk Over 70 take part in 11th Joe Myers 5K Classic Lions Club 4th of July Festival brings outdoor fun to Ripley ODNR reminds visitors to swim safe this summer Changes in high school track and field/cross country rules include school issued and approved uniforms Betty L Philpott Judy B Williams Billie J Russell Remembering Ravye 25 attend volleyball camp in Fayetteville Western Brown hosts Pee Wee Football Camp Eugene L Baumann Kids enjoy a ‘Touch-a-Truck’ event in Mt. Orab New police chief takes over in Fayetteville BC Chamber moving forward on 2017 SummerFest Two killed in wrong way crash in Mt. Orab Jack Hamilton Charles L Glover Maxine M Stires Western Brown youth basketball camps a success Leto to represent Team USA in Australia Broncos hard at work in preparation for fall season Eastern approves bowling team Phyllis Ruth Lois A Manley Eddie L Carr Thomas L Carnahan Cameron Barkley Walter J McGee Gary J Graham George D Johnson Walter F Crawford Jr Charles E Meranda Jr Corbin testifies before Ohio Senate Five arrested in Hamersville drug bust Neil Diamond tribute band coming Hyde finds home at Midway Youngsters work to improve on hoop skills at Eastern basketball camps Sizer named All-District Honorable Mention Western Brown’s Barnes earns All-State, All-District honors Local players compete in SWOFCA Ron Woyan East/West All-Star Game 6th annual Ravye Williams Memorial 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament set for June 24 Clarence E Teal Rosie B Poe Monard C Boots James P Conrad James T Dinser Scott J Swearingen Eastern’s Farris earns award for top 2-point field percentage in Ohio Georgetown’s Seigla earns All-District honors OHSAA announces 2017 football regions and playoffs format Western Brown volleyball camps a success with over 100 in attendance Rigdon finishes high school running career with 10th place finish at state track and field championship meet Grace E Fite Women return to county jail as funds start to run low Georgetown Council takes action on vacant structures Veterans honored in Mt. Orab John McGee Timmy Burson Patricia A London Mary J Hall Kenneth R Behymer Western Brown’s Joe Sams commits to Marietta College WBHS to hold girls youth basketball camp Huseman signs with UC Clermont Day to continue baseball career on collegiate level at UC Clermont Western’s Pack signs with NKU WBHS to host youth boys basketball camp Eastern’s Rigdon, Hopkins are STATE BOUND James Ratliff Robert P Lesko Armstrong sentenced to twenty years on child porn possession charges Russellville hires new Village Clerk
Obituaries

Mary Anita Flaugher, age 62 of Ripley, Ohio, died Thursday, July 20, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio.  She was a banker for Citizen’s Bank of Higginsport for thirty-five years.  She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio, the Rosary Altar Society, the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, the Moonlite Farmers Farm Bureau Council and a founding member of the Ripley Life Squad.  Mrs. Flaugher was born April 1, 1955 in Maysville, Kentucky the daughter of the late Jack and Mae (Gibbons) Haitz.  She was also preceded in death by one brother – Donnie Haitz.
Mrs. Flaugher is survived by her loving husband of thirty-one years – Myron Flaugher; two daughters – Mandy Flaugher of Maineville, Ohio and Kristina Flaugher of Higginsport, Ohio; one grandson – Kingston Jones; two sisters – Elaine Stewart (J.K.) of Mason County, Kentucky and Shirley Moran (Gary) of Ripley, Ohio; one brother – Paul Haitz of Ripley, Ohio; a very special friend – Dwight Marriott of Higginsport, Ohio; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, July 24, 2017 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio. Ted Kosse will be the Celebrant.  Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Sunday, July 23 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley. Interment will be in Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to:  St. Michael Church 16 N. 4th St. Ripley, Ohio 45167, the Ripley Life Squad P.O. Box 174 Ripley, Ohio 45167 or Hospice of Hope 215 Hughes Blvd. Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154
