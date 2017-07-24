Mary A Flaugher

Mary Anita Flaugher, age 62 of Ripley, Ohio, died Thursday, July 20, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. She was a banker for Citizen’s Bank of Higginsport for thirty-five years. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio, the Rosary Altar Society, the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, the Moonlite Farmers Farm Bureau Council and a founding member of the Ripley Life Squad. Mrs. Flaugher was born April 1, 1955 in Maysville, Kentucky the daughter of the late Jack and Mae (Gibbons) Haitz. She was also preceded in death by one brother – Donnie Haitz. Mary Anita Flaugher, age 62 of Ripley, Ohio, died Thursday, July 20, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. She was a banker for Citizen’s Bank of Higginsport for thirty-five years. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio, the Rosary Altar Society, the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, the Moonlite Farmers Farm Bureau Council and a founding member of the Ripley Life Squad. Mrs. Flaugher was born April 1, 1955 in Maysville, Kentucky the daughter of the late Jack and Mae (Gibbons) Haitz. She was also preceded in death by one brother – Donnie Haitz.

Mrs. Flaugher is survived by her loving husband of thirty-one years – Myron Flaugher; two daughters – Mandy Flaugher of Maineville, Ohio and Kristina Flaugher of Higginsport, Ohio; one grandson – Kingston Jones; two sisters – Elaine Stewart (J.K.) of Mason County, Kentucky and Shirley Moran (Gary) of Ripley, Ohio; one brother – Paul Haitz of Ripley, Ohio; a very special friend – Dwight Marriott of Higginsport, Ohio; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, July 24, 2017 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio. Ted Kosse will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Sunday, July 23 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley. Interment will be in Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: St. Michael Church 16 N. 4th St. Ripley, Ohio 45167, the Ripley Life Squad P.O. Box 174 Ripley, Ohio 45167 or Hospice of Hope 215 Hughes Blvd. Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154