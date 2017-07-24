Harry E. Smittle, Jr., 74 years of Sinking Spring, passed away on Saturday July 22, 2017 at the Clinton Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Sinking Spring on April 7, 1943, the son of the late Harry and Juanita (Wallace) Smittle, Sr. Harry received his Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Morehead College and received his Master’s Degree from Xavier University. He was in the teaching profession and coached basketball for 42 years. Harry loved to reminisce about the days when he played basketball and baseball. He would talk about the great friends that he made throughout his life. Harry enjoyed fishing, watching sports and most of all loved to talk about and visit with his grandchildren. Harry was a people person and never met a stranger. He thought so much of his family, neighbors and friends.

Harry is survived by his companion, of 20 years, Sharon, son, Scott Smittle of Chillicothe, daughter, Debbie (Todd) Flowers of Greenfield, sister, Joyce (Jim) McFarland of Grove City and three grandchildren, Tyler Smittle, Allie Flowers and Cale Flowers.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Friday July 28, 2017 at the Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Friends may call from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday July 27, 2017 at the Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home.

