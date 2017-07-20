Rockets ready for 1st season in SBAAC Paddling, hiking activities available at Ohio State Parks SB Warriors get set to hit gridiron for 2nd year of varsity football Scotty W Johnson Glenna V Moertle Ricky L Hoffer Ruth E Ward David A Watson Janet L Dotson Vilvie S King Steven C Utter Cropper joins Fallis at Bethel-Tate Local kids find success in world of martial arts 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk set for Aug. 5 Teams compete in memory of Randy Fulton Mike W Smith Roger Helton David A Borders Timothy E Argenbright Joseph W Sherrill Frances K Pedigo Cecil N Graham Sawyers charged in sex for heroin plot Group demands changes at ELSD Blanche Malblanc Pauline L Kirk Over 70 take part in 11th Joe Myers 5K Classic Lions Club 4th of July Festival brings outdoor fun to Ripley ODNR reminds visitors to swim safe this summer Changes in high school track and field/cross country rules include school issued and approved uniforms Betty L Philpott Judy B Williams Billie J Russell Remembering Ravye 25 attend volleyball camp in Fayetteville Western Brown hosts Pee Wee Football Camp Eugene L Baumann Kids enjoy a ‘Touch-a-Truck’ event in Mt. Orab New police chief takes over in Fayetteville BC Chamber moving forward on 2017 SummerFest Two killed in wrong way crash in Mt. Orab Jack Hamilton Charles L Glover Maxine M Stires Western Brown youth basketball camps a success Leto to represent Team USA in Australia Broncos hard at work in preparation for fall season Eastern approves bowling team Phyllis Ruth Lois A Manley Eddie L Carr Thomas L Carnahan Cameron Barkley Walter J McGee Gary J Graham George D Johnson Walter F Crawford Jr Charles E Meranda Jr Corbin testifies before Ohio Senate Five arrested in Hamersville drug bust Neil Diamond tribute band coming Hyde finds home at Midway Youngsters work to improve on hoop skills at Eastern basketball camps Sizer named All-District Honorable Mention Western Brown’s Barnes earns All-State, All-District honors Local players compete in SWOFCA Ron Woyan East/West All-Star Game 6th annual Ravye Williams Memorial 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament set for June 24 Clarence E Teal Rosie B Poe Monard C Boots James P Conrad James T Dinser Scott J Swearingen Eastern’s Farris earns award for top 2-point field percentage in Ohio Georgetown’s Seigla earns All-District honors OHSAA announces 2017 football regions and playoffs format Western Brown volleyball camps a success with over 100 in attendance Rigdon finishes high school running career with 10th place finish at state track and field championship meet Grace E Fite Women return to county jail as funds start to run low Georgetown Council takes action on vacant structures Veterans honored in Mt. Orab John McGee Timmy Burson Patricia A London Mary J Hall Kenneth R Behymer Western Brown’s Joe Sams commits to Marietta College WBHS to hold girls youth basketball camp Huseman signs with UC Clermont Day to continue baseball career on collegiate level at UC Clermont Western’s Pack signs with NKU WBHS to host youth boys basketball camp Eastern’s Rigdon, Hopkins are STATE BOUND James Ratliff Robert P Lesko Armstrong sentenced to twenty years on child porn possession charges Russellville hires new Village Clerk Russellville Council approves purchase of two ambulances FP School Board changes millage funding formula
Rockets ready for 1st season in SBAAC

Expect Fayetteville-Perry senior Chase Lockwood to take some carries as a running back for the Rockets in the upcoming season. Above, Lockwood returns a kick-off for a hefty gain as a junior last season.


By Wade Linville – 

After two consecutive years in the Ohio Valley Athletic League and two straight league titles, the Fayetteville-Perry High School varsity football program is ready for their move to the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference. This fall will mark the first season in the SBAAC for the Fayetteville-Perry Rockets, as they will compete in the conference’s National Division, also referred to as the SBAAC small school division. Not only will the Rockets face stiffer competition in the SBAAC National Division as compared to what they saw in the OVAL, but it will also make for closer travels for league games.
“It will definitely be a step up for our program,” said fourth-year Fayetteville-Perry High School head football coach, Kevin Finch. “It’s a good league and a good fit for us as far as location.”
As they enter their quest for their first SBAAC National Division title, the Rockets have some big shoes to fill after graduating some key players from last year’s OVAL champion team.
Among the key players lost to graduation is running back Chase Jester, a Southwest Ohio Football Coaches Association All-City Second Team player who totaled over 1,740 yards rushing last season.
This coming fall, Finch holds high expectations for at least three ball carriers that include two seniors and one freshman.
Seniors Seth Allen and Chase Lockwood have been looking good at the running back position in the preseason, according to Finch. Also turning some heads in preseason workouts is Chase Jester’s younger brother, freshman Hunter Jester, who is looking to make an impressive varsity debut.
Also on the return for the Rockets for his senior season is Clay Davis, who should also see some significant time in the backfield, while Luke Wiederhold returns for his senior season as the starting quarterback.
This year’s Rockets will also be looking to fill some big shoes on the offensive line with the loss of some outstanding senior leaders from last year’s team that include Tay Call and Garhett Thompson.
“That is probably our biggest question mark right now – who will step up on the line?” said Finch. “Not only did we lose some great talent on the line (to graduation), but we also lost some great team leaders. We’re looking for people to step up and take on that role.”
In recent years, the Rockets prepared for their move to the SBAAC by including some schools of the SBAAC National Division on their non-league schedules. Last year, the Rockets faced Clermont Northeastern, Bethel-Tate, and Williamsburg (all teams from the SBAAC National Division) while making their way through their regular season schedule.
The Rockets finish last season with a 6-4 overall record as a Division VI, Region 24 team.
The Rockets begin their new season on Aug. 25 with a non-league road game against the Manchester Greyhounds.
The Rockets will begin SBAAC play on Sept. 22 with a home game against the Batavia Bulldogs.

