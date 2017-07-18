Scotty W Johnson

Scotty Wayne Johnson, age 43 of Bethel, Ohio, died Friday, July 14, 2017 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. He was a welder. Mr. Johnson was born August 21, 1973 in Lexington, Kentucky the son of James William Johnson of Higginsport, Ohio and the late Scarlet Gail (Hensley) Johnson. Scotty Wayne Johnson, age 43 of Bethel, Ohio, died Friday, July 14, 2017 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. He was a welder. Mr. Johnson was born August 21, 1973 in Lexington, Kentucky the son of James William Johnson of Higginsport, Ohio and the late Scarlet Gail (Hensley) Johnson.

Mr. Johnson is survived by his father and step-mother – James and Linda Johnson of Higginsport, Ohio; three children – James Johnson, Gail Johnson and Addie Mae Johnson; his grandmother – Hallie Hensley; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Following cremation, there will be no services. Cahall Funeral Home is serving the family.