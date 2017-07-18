Glenna V. Moertle (née Griffith) passed away Sunday, July 16, 2017. Born to Aletta (née Redmon) and Charles Griffith on November 1, 1928 in Mt. Orab, OH.

She married Charles A. Moertle on September 6, 1949. They have four children, Jeffrey L. Moertle (Robbin) of Deer Park, OH, George E. Moertle (Patty) of Deer Park, OH, Charles D. Moertle (Amy) of Mason, OH and Samuel A. Moertle (Carrie) of Columbus, OH. Glenna was blessed with six grandchildren, Michelle Powell (Brian), Erica Humphrey (Timo), Charles B. Moertle, Kaylee Lester, Robert C. Moertle and Katherine S. Moertle and four great-grandchildren, Paul Ployer, Kaidon, Waylon and Corbin Lester. Glenna leaves behind her loving brother, George Griffith and sisters, Lois Liming of Mt. Orab, OH, Carolyn Wilson of Franklin, OH and Diane Wallace (Gerry) of Morrow, OH, and a sister-in-law, Carol Jean Griffith of Mt. Orab, OH. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles A.; her parents, Aletta and Charles Griffith; her aunt, Myla Colthar Griffith; brothers, Richard Griffith and Carl Griffith; brothers-in-law, James Liming and Eugene Wilson; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Griffith. Glenna will be missed by everyone whose lives she touched. She was a member of the Sycamore Christian Church.

Funeral service 1 PM Friday, July 21, 2017 at Megie Funeral Home, 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, OH, where friends received from 11 AM until the time of service. Burial Mt. Orab Cemetery.