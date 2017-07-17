Vilvie S King

Vilie Short King, 85, of Aberdeen, departed this life on July 16, 2017. Vilie was married to Fred Short until his passing in 1961.

Mrs. King was born on February 21, 1932 in Puchon, Ky. She was the daughter of the late Daniel and Nannie Johnson of Knott County.

Mrs. King worked at Town and Country in Ripley, Ohio for 36 years, where she was well respected and liked. Her joy in life was spending time with her family, cooking family dinners and playing Bingo with friends.

Vilie leaves seven children, Danny Lee Short, Julia Mae (Bill) Bigelow, Freddie Wayne (Shauna) Short, Teresa Jean (Susie) Stauder, Nannie (Rick) Kirk, Richard Willard Schumacher, and Barbie Ann (Mike) Grooms; a brother, Ish Johnson of Haymond, KY; and a sister, Josephine Fisher of Chicago, Illinois. Mrs. King also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband she was also preceded in death by a son, Danny Lee Short; a brother Dale Johnson; and a sister Birdie Tackett.

Funeral services for Vilie King will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday July 20, 2017 at Brell and Son Funeral Home with Richard Stauder officiating. Burial will follow in Charter Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Freddie Short, Richard Stauder, Scotty Stauder, Taylor Lunsford, Bill Blair Mike Grooms, and David Hutchinson, Jr.. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Schumacher, Jerry Stauder, Mitch Royalty and David Hutchinson.

