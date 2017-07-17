Steven C Utter

Steven Carl Utter, age 67 of Georgetown, Ohio, died Friday, July 14, 2017 at his residence. He was a farmer, a member of the Farm Bureau and was baptized in the Presbyterian Church at a young age. Mr. Utter was born July 7, 1950 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Carl and Carolyn (West) Utter. Steven Carl Utter, age 67 of Georgetown, Ohio, died Friday, July 14, 2017 at his residence.He was a farmer, a member of the Farm Bureau and was baptized in the Presbyterian Church at a young age.Mr. Utter was born July 7, 1950 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Carl and Carolyn (West) Utter.

Mrs. Utter is survived by his loving wife of twenty-eight years – Betty (McAFee) Utter; one son – Steven Utter II of West Chester, Ohio; his brother – Gary Utter (Dixie) of Georgetown, Ohio; two nieces; two great nieces and one great nephew.

Private graveside services will be held for family and close friends, at the convenience of the family. Scott Hennig will officiate. Interment will be in Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.