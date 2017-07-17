Ruth E Ward

Ruth E. (Haitz)Ward, age 92, of Greenfield, Ohio, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2017 at Hearth & Care Rehabilitation and Nursing of Greenfield where she had been living the past two years. She was with family and friends at the time of her death.

She was born on August 6, 1924 in Ripley, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Henrietta (Koewler) Haitz.

She was a member of St. Benignus Catholic Church and the St. Benignus Ladies Auxiliary, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, and Hills and Dales PTO. She was a homemaker and former employee of the U.S. Shoe Factory in Ripley and was a 1943 graduate of the Ripley High School.

Ruth would have been 93 years old on August 6th. She was the monarch of the Haitz family, the last of Joe and Henrietta Haitz’s 16 children. She always laughed and cut up at the family reunions and will be remembered for her unwavering faith in God, her positive outlook in life, the gratitude she always showed toward others, her card playing abilities and that big smile of hers. Ruth and her former husband Speed, along with other parents with special needs children were very instrumental in making Hills and Dales a reality back in the mid 1960’s.

She is survived by one son, Buddy (Jennifer) Kennedy; two daughters, Debbie Kennedy and Susie Kennedy all of Greenfield; step children, Karen Taylor of Lake Land, FL, Kathy Cline of Grove City, and Kim Preston of Washington C.H.; grandchildren, Emily (Shawn) Hickok, Tara Kennedy, and Chelsie Kennedy; step grandchildren, Rob Taylor, Kathy Hendrix, Cory Cline, Will Preston, Lizzy Preston, and Allie Preston; four great grandchildren and eight step great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; Special friends of the family Alexa Waterman, Rob Rossman and the staff and residents of Hearth & Care.

She was preceded in death her husband, William Ward; former husband and father of the children, Lloyd “Speed” Kennedy; seven brothers, James, George, Albert, Jack, Frank, Bob, and Bill; eight sisters, Emma Griffith, Catherine Neu, Mary Gear, Henrietta Owens, Annie Skaggs, Elizabeth Steele, Rita Spiller, and Margaret Baumann; step grandson, Dano Preston and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 A.M. Monday, July 24 at St. Benignus Catholic Church in Greenfield with Father Mike Paranuik officiating. Burial will follow in the Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley. Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Benignus Catholic Church, Hospice of Heartland, Activities Department of Hearth & Care or charity of choice.