Ricky L Hoffer

Rickey Lee Hoffer age 61 of Sardinia, OH, passed away Thursday July 13, 2017 at his residence. He was born April 9, 1956 in Adams County, OH, the son of the late Orvie and Hazel (Alexander) Hoffer. He retired from Steelcraft.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his step daughter; Kathryn Kleiner.

He is survived by his wife of 16 years; Susan Hoffer of Sardinia, 2 step sons; Mathew Utley of Cleves & Eric Ludlum of Kingston, OH, 1 daughter; Cindy (Will) Rogers of Cincinnati, OH, 2 sisters; Janet Fry of Sardinia, Juanita Bash of Columbus, OH, 12 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and aunts.

He will be cremated. No services are planned at this time.

The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is serving the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt.Orab OH 45154 or Brain Cancer Association.

