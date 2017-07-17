Janet L Dotson

Janet Lorraine Dotson age 85 of Winchester, OH passed away Monday July 17, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman. She was born Feb 23, 1932 in Decatur, OH the daughter of the late Rob and Maude (Montgomery) West. She was a LPN nurse, a past member of the Presbyterian Church in Decatur and a member of the Walter-Miller American Legion Post #394 Auxiliary. She loved gardening, cooking and crafting. Janet Lorraine Dotson age 85 of Winchester, OH passed awayat the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman. She was born Feb 23, 1932 in Decatur, OH the daughter of the late Rob and Maude (Montgomery) West. She was a LPN nurse, a past member of the Presbyterian Church in Decatur and a member of the Walter-Miller American Legion Post #394 Auxiliary. She loved gardening, cooking and crafting.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother; Leon West and 2 sisters; Beulah and Mildred West.

Janet is survived by her husband of 66 years Tommy Dotson, 2 sons; Philip Dotson and wife Linda, Mark Dotson and wife Brenda all of Winchester, 5 grandchildren; Rachelle (Brian) Cameron, Nathan Dotson, Ryan (Amy) Dotson, Craig (Telia) Dotson, Kyle (Kathryn) Dotson, and 10 great grandchildren; Ethan, AJ, Lindsey, Bailey, McKinzie, Kayne, Kallan, Waylon, Colton & Lily, close friends and neighbors, Eddie and Judy Rau.

Funeral Service will be held Friday, July 21, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville with Bob Young officiating. Burial will follow at the Decatur Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd, Mt. Orab, OH 45154.