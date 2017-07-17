David Arthur Watson, age 82 of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, July 16, 2017 at Morris Nursing Home in Bethel, Ohio. Mr. Watson was a retired laborer and farmer. He was born May 14, 1935 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Benjamin and Emma (Starks) Watson. David Arthur Watson, age 82 of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, July 16, 2017 at Morris Nursing Home in Bethel, Ohio. Mr. Watson was a retired laborer and farmer. He was born May 14, 1935 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Benjamin and Emma (Starks) Watson.

Mr. Watson is survived by his wife of 62 years– Ruby (Cox) Watson; two sons –David A. Watson Jr, and wife Hannah of Georgetown, Ohio and Carl L. Watson and wife Deborah of Ripley, Ohio; five grandchildren – David Benjamin Watson and wife Sarah, Heather Shepard, Hilary Conway and husband Jason, Dana Adams and husband Marty and Channan Fain and husband Donald; ten great grandchildren – Blake, Peyton, Harper, Jacob, Bailey, Kaylyn, Alyssa, Aidan, Alec and Austin; one great great granddaughter Mahala; one special nephew Jamie Neal and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, July 20, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Kate Watkins will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Thursday. Interment will be in the Norman Cemetery near Georgetown, Ohio.