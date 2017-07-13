Cropper joins Fallis at Bethel-Tate Local kids find success in world of martial arts 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk set for Aug. 5 Teams compete in memory of Randy Fulton Mike W Smith Roger Helton David A Borders Timothy E Argenbright Joseph W Sherrill Frances K Pedigo Cecil N Graham Sawyers charged in sex for heroin plot Group demands changes at ELSD Blanche Malblanc Pauline L Kirk Over 70 take part in 11th Joe Myers 5K Classic Lions Club 4th of July Festival brings outdoor fun to Ripley ODNR reminds visitors to swim safe this summer Changes in high school track and field/cross country rules include school issued and approved uniforms Betty L Philpott Judy B Williams Billie J Russell Remembering Ravye 25 attend volleyball camp in Fayetteville Western Brown hosts Pee Wee Football Camp Eugene L Baumann Kids enjoy a ‘Touch-a-Truck’ event in Mt. Orab New police chief takes over in Fayetteville BC Chamber moving forward on 2017 SummerFest Two killed in wrong way crash in Mt. Orab Jack Hamilton Charles L Glover Maxine M Stires Western Brown youth basketball camps a success Leto to represent Team USA in Australia Broncos hard at work in preparation for fall season Eastern approves bowling team Phyllis Ruth Lois A Manley Eddie L Carr Thomas L Carnahan Cameron Barkley Walter J McGee Gary J Graham George D Johnson Walter F Crawford Jr Charles E Meranda Jr Corbin testifies before Ohio Senate Five arrested in Hamersville drug bust Neil Diamond tribute band coming Hyde finds home at Midway Youngsters work to improve on hoop skills at Eastern basketball camps Sizer named All-District Honorable Mention Western Brown’s Barnes earns All-State, All-District honors Local players compete in SWOFCA Ron Woyan East/West All-Star Game 6th annual Ravye Williams Memorial 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament set for June 24 Clarence E Teal Rosie B Poe Monard C Boots James P Conrad James T Dinser Scott J Swearingen Eastern’s Farris earns award for top 2-point field percentage in Ohio Georgetown’s Seigla earns All-District honors OHSAA announces 2017 football regions and playoffs format Western Brown volleyball camps a success with over 100 in attendance Rigdon finishes high school running career with 10th place finish at state track and field championship meet Grace E Fite Women return to county jail as funds start to run low Georgetown Council takes action on vacant structures Veterans honored in Mt. Orab John McGee Timmy Burson Patricia A London Mary J Hall Kenneth R Behymer Western Brown’s Joe Sams commits to Marietta College WBHS to hold girls youth basketball camp Huseman signs with UC Clermont Day to continue baseball career on collegiate level at UC Clermont Western’s Pack signs with NKU WBHS to host youth boys basketball camp Eastern’s Rigdon, Hopkins are STATE BOUND James Ratliff Robert P Lesko Armstrong sentenced to twenty years on child porn possession charges Russellville hires new Village Clerk Russellville Council approves purchase of two ambulances FP School Board changes millage funding formula Thirteen charged by Brown Co. Grand Jury Local athletes advance to track and field regionals SBAAC awards baseball, softball, boys track and field First Team all-stars SHAC awards baseball all-stars Lady Broncos finish as SW District Div. II runner-up Lady Warriors cap off season as SE District Div. III runner-up Impressive post-season tourney run reaches end for Lady Rockets Rose M Crone Thousands visit Traveling Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Wall Strategies discussed to join Maysville/Mason County KY with Brown Co. communities for economic growth Road and bridge work planned in county
Sports

Teams compete in memory of Randy Fulton

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

By Wade Linville – 

Approximately 20 three-on-three basketball teams and five softball teams ventured to Ripley on Saturday, July 8, competing for a worthy cause at the sixth annual Randy Fulton Memorial Basketball and Softball Tournaments.
Randy Fulton, a passionate athlete and sports fan, was a life-long member of the Ripley community who died of cancer in July of 2011 at the age of 50.
Over the years, Randy Fulton never lost his love for baseball and basketball, and he would become well-known among locals as a men’s softball player, competing in league’s once held in Ripley and surrounding areas. He also developed a passion for coaching youth sports, where he was able to pass his knowledge and skills on to younger generations.
Following his death, members of the Fulton family looked for a way that they could help Randy Fulton’s memory live on in the Ripley community and for a way that he could continue to give back to the community he loved, marking the birth of the annual Randy Fulton Memorial Three-on-Three Basketball Tournament and Softball Tournament.
While many fundraising events in the area help to provide college scholarships for high school graduates, the Fulton family recognized a need in the community for younger athletes and youth sports programs that struggle financially. Therefore, the money raised through the Randy Fulton Memorial Basketball and Softball Tournaments are used to help out youth sports organizations and youth athletes in the Ripley area. If a youth sports program such as the SAY Soccer Organization, a youth softball team, or a youth baseball team is in need of funds or equipment, the Randy Fulton Memorial Tournaments may be able to help out, according to Missy Fulton.
Last weekend, the Randy Fulton Memorial Fund would donate to the Ripley Knothole Baseball Association, a non-profit organization in need of financial assistance after seeing a significant increase in the number of young players.
After a heated day of competition, there were six teams who would come away as winners.
In the adult division of the three-on-three basketball tournament it was the team made up of Rex Woodward, Justin Fultz, Corey Henschen, and Trevor Moffet that took first place. The winners of the adult division would donate their winnings back to the Randy Fulton Memorial Fund.
In the 9-12 grade division of the three-on-three tournament it was the team made up of Landon Rigdon, Josiah Staggs, Ryan Harney, and Kobe Rigdon that would come out on top.
In the 7-8 grade division, the three-on-three team made up of Nate Kratzer, Blaise Burrows, Trent Hundley, and Bradley Asbaugh finished in first place.
The 5-6 grade three-on-three team consisting of Michael Lewis, Brady Keeton, Sam Henlive, and Carson Pieczonka were among the winners.
Winning the 3-4 grade division was the basketball team made up of Luke Wardwell, Jonavon Herzog, and Max Rhodes.
Members of the winning softball team included Kyle Taylor, Michael Fegan, Jimmy Johnson, Cody Fetters, Shaun Little, Jeff Teegarden, Gavin Jett, Dustin Johnson, Devin Jordan, and Larry Collins.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat