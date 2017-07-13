Cropper joins Fallis at Bethel-Tate Local kids find success in world of martial arts 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk set for Aug. 5 Teams compete in memory of Randy Fulton Mike W Smith Roger Helton David A Borders Timothy E Argenbright Joseph W Sherrill Frances K Pedigo Cecil N Graham Sawyers charged in sex for heroin plot Group demands changes at ELSD Blanche Malblanc Pauline L Kirk Over 70 take part in 11th Joe Myers 5K Classic Lions Club 4th of July Festival brings outdoor fun to Ripley ODNR reminds visitors to swim safe this summer Changes in high school track and field/cross country rules include school issued and approved uniforms Betty L Philpott Judy B Williams Billie J Russell Remembering Ravye 25 attend volleyball camp in Fayetteville Western Brown hosts Pee Wee Football Camp Eugene L Baumann Kids enjoy a ‘Touch-a-Truck’ event in Mt. Orab New police chief takes over in Fayetteville BC Chamber moving forward on 2017 SummerFest Two killed in wrong way crash in Mt. Orab Jack Hamilton Charles L Glover Maxine M Stires Western Brown youth basketball camps a success Leto to represent Team USA in Australia Broncos hard at work in preparation for fall season Eastern approves bowling team Phyllis Ruth Lois A Manley Eddie L Carr Thomas L Carnahan Cameron Barkley Walter J McGee Gary J Graham George D Johnson Walter F Crawford Jr Charles E Meranda Jr Corbin testifies before Ohio Senate Five arrested in Hamersville drug bust Neil Diamond tribute band coming Hyde finds home at Midway Youngsters work to improve on hoop skills at Eastern basketball camps Sizer named All-District Honorable Mention Western Brown’s Barnes earns All-State, All-District honors Local players compete in SWOFCA Ron Woyan East/West All-Star Game 6th annual Ravye Williams Memorial 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament set for June 24 Clarence E Teal Rosie B Poe Monard C Boots James P Conrad James T Dinser Scott J Swearingen Eastern’s Farris earns award for top 2-point field percentage in Ohio Georgetown’s Seigla earns All-District honors OHSAA announces 2017 football regions and playoffs format Western Brown volleyball camps a success with over 100 in attendance Rigdon finishes high school running career with 10th place finish at state track and field championship meet Grace E Fite Women return to county jail as funds start to run low Georgetown Council takes action on vacant structures Veterans honored in Mt. Orab John McGee Timmy Burson Patricia A London Mary J Hall Kenneth R Behymer Western Brown’s Joe Sams commits to Marietta College WBHS to hold girls youth basketball camp Huseman signs with UC Clermont Day to continue baseball career on collegiate level at UC Clermont Western’s Pack signs with NKU WBHS to host youth boys basketball camp Eastern’s Rigdon, Hopkins are STATE BOUND James Ratliff Robert P Lesko Armstrong sentenced to twenty years on child porn possession charges Russellville hires new Village Clerk Russellville Council approves purchase of two ambulances FP School Board changes millage funding formula Thirteen charged by Brown Co. Grand Jury Local athletes advance to track and field regionals SBAAC awards baseball, softball, boys track and field First Team all-stars SHAC awards baseball all-stars Lady Broncos finish as SW District Div. II runner-up Lady Warriors cap off season as SE District Div. III runner-up Impressive post-season tourney run reaches end for Lady Rockets Rose M Crone Thousands visit Traveling Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Wall Strategies discussed to join Maysville/Mason County KY with Brown Co. communities for economic growth Road and bridge work planned in county
Sports

Cropper joins Fallis at Bethel-Tate

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment
Bernie Cropper, the former varsity girls basketball head coach at Georgetown, has been approved as an assistant varsity girls basketball coach at Bethel-Tate High School for the upcoming school year.


Former Georgetown varsity girls basketball head coach approved as assistant for Lady Tigers – 

After heading the varsity girls basketball program at Georgetown High School for the past 21 years, Bernie Cropper has been approved as the newest assistant coach at Bethel-Tate High School.
Cropper was shocked when the Georgetown Board of Education failed to renew his annual coaching contract for the upcoming school year, but was pleased to join Bethel-Tate varsity girls basketball head coach Dave Fallis to help lead the Lady Tigers for the 2017-18 season.
“I have a lot of respect for Dave (Fallis) as a basketball coach and a man, and I’m very grateful for Dave and the Bethel-Tate School District for giving me the opportunity to get back in the gym,” said Cropper.
In 21 years as head girls basketball coach at GHS Cropper has compiled a coaching record of 372 wins and 119 losses, and holds an overall career coaching record of 508 wins and 216 losses.
During his time as head of the GHS girls basketball program his teams won 17 Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division titles that included 15 consecutive league titles, while also staking claim to 13 sectional titles, two district titles, and an Elite Eight appearance.
“We’re pretty darn lucky to have him,” said Fallis. “It’s been a dream come true for our program.”
When asked why Cropper would not be recommended by Georgetown Exempted Village Schools to continue his long coaching career with the school district, Georgetown Superintendent Christopher Burrows said, “It is time for the girls basketball program to go in a different direction.” Georgetown would later select Janel (Iden) Blankespoor as the new varsity girls basketball coach.
Since approved as the newest assistant coach at Bethel-Tate, Fallis said Cropper is already making a difference.
“It’s been great to have him. He made an impact after the first 15 minutes of working with the girls,” said Fallis.
According to Fallis, Cropper will be given a great deal of freedom in their quest to improve the Bethel-Tate High School girls basketball program, a program that has enjoyed a great deal of success in recent years.
“Anything he wants to add or anything he wants to do, I’m all for it,” said Fallis, pleased to have such an experienced and knowledgable coach on his sidelines. “I’m the student and he’s the teacher. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Bernie. This was the best possible scenario for our program.”
Cropper was excited to join Fallis and the Lady Tigers after coaching against them in the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference.
“I’ve already learned a lot from Dave and I’m very fortunate to get the opportunity to help out,” said Cropper. “I had to leave behind some great kids at Georgetown, but luckily I’ve met some great kids at Bethel-Tate.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat