Roger Helton of Georgetown, OH passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2017. He was born March 20, 1952 to the late George and Violet Helton. Roger was preceded in death by his wife Shelley Helton.

Roger was a devoted father to his three children; James (Christine) Helton of Williamsburg, OH; Jamie (David) Parker of Sardinia, OH; and Elizabeth (Jereme) Heil of Lancaster, OH. He cherished his 7 grandchildren and his 1 great grandchild. Roger was a beloved brother to 5 sisters and 3 brothers.

He was an avid fisherman, he was also a member of the Senior Citizens Club in Hillsboro, OH. Roger was loved and will be deeply missed by numerous family members and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, July 14, 2017 at Megie Funeral Home 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154; where family and friends will be received from 5:00 pm to 7:00, followed by a funeral service that will begin at 7:00 pm.

Interment will be at Parks-Helton Cemetery in Wilton, KY on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 12:00 pm.