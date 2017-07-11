Timothy E Argenbright

Timothy Everett Argenbright,, age 32 of Felicity, passed away on June 30, 2017. He worked 10 years with American Red Ball Transit. He was preceded in death by his grand parents and numerous family members. He is survived by his mother Anita (Keith) Bissantz and father Arlie (Kathleen) Argenbright, daughter Kensley Argenbright, son David Argenbright, brother Michael Argenbright, grand mother Jo Ann Freeman, aunts Debbie Freeman Gilbert, Kathi (Jon) Baker and Pamela Freeman, uncles Michael (Morgan) Freeman, Greg Freeman, Steve (Susan) Freeman and Matthew (Michelle) Argenbright, cousin Alexandra Webber and numerous other relatives and friends. Family received friends Saturday July 8, 2017 from 12:00 until time of services at 1:30 PM at Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home, 1632 Wayne Ave with burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery.