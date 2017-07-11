David A Borders

David Allen Borders, age 54 of Aberdeen, Ohio died Friday, June 30, 2017 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. Mr. Borders was employed in sales. He was born July 20, 1962 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late David L. and Daisy L. (Taylor) Borders.

David is survived by six children – Christina (Louis) Borders of Georgetown, Ohio, David L. Borders (Ashley) of Kettering, Ohio, Johnathon L. Borders of Ripley, Ohio, Morgan R. Borders (Justin) of Ripley, Ohio, William J. Bowen of Hamilton, Ohio and Bethany M. Smith of Gatlinburg, Tennessee; five grandchildren; four brothers – Steve Curtis (Shirley) of Pataskala, Ohio, Ron Borders (Kathy) of Circleville, Ohio, Don Borders (Connie) of Hamersville, Ohio and Richard Borders (Billie Jo) of Fayetteville, Ohio; two sisters – Connie Curtis (Carla) of Brookville, Indiana and Carole Davidson (Jon) of Felicity, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 8, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. A memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Saturday at the funeral home.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 4050 Executive Park Drive, Suite 402, Cincinnati OH 45121.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com