Cecil N Graham

Cecil Nelson Graham 76 of Sardinia passed away on July 5,2017 at his residence. He was preceded in death by 1 son Rocky Graham.

He is survived by his wife Doris, 1 daughter Rhonda(Chris) Roush, 3 grandaughters Nicole Graham and fiance Brian Graves, Curtis Roush and Julia Roush and adopted grandaughter Tiara Lang , 3 sisters Phyllis ,Bernice Parker, and Elsie Taylor and his “Boys” Ronnie Naylor and Barry Doss .

Funeral services will be Tuesday July11,2017 3PM at Hoffer Hill Baptist Church in Rarden Oh. visitation from 2pm until time of service. Visitation will also be held at the Beam-Fender Funeral Home in Sardinia from 10AM until 12 noon on Tuesday July 11, 2017. Burial will be in Hoffer Hill Cemetery . Memorials to The Parkinsons Association or the Humane Society.

