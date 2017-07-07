Sawyers charged in sex for heroin plot

Taking advantage of drug addicted women and forcing them to commit sex acts.

That is what the Brown County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is accusing Georgetown resident Thomas Sawyers of doing for the past six years.

“What is alleged in this indictment is that on a number of occasions in the past six years, Mr. Sawyers has engaged in a lot of trafficking in drugs with these victims and is also charged with compelling these women to engage in sexual activity for hire by taking advantage of their addiction to narcotics,” Brown County Assistant Prosecutor Daniel (Woody) Breyer in an exclusive interview with The News Democrat.