Group demands changes at ELSD

After two employees lost their jobs at the Eastern Local School District in what some are considering “unjustified terminations” and the resignation of one board of education member, an advocacy group and some concerned citizens are demanding changes in the way the school district’s board of education and administration handle employee issues such as terminations, resignations, and evaluations.

Brian Garrett, who resigned from his position on the ELSD Board of Education in April, pointed out in his resignation letter that there were two cases in which he claimed staff members were terminated by the Eastern Local School District without the board sticking to the school district’s policy.