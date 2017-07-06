Pauline L. Kirk age 80 of Georgetown, OH passed away Wednesday July 5, 2017 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia. She was born August 9, 1936 in Sugar Tree Ridge, OH, the daughter of the late Granville and Stella Pearl (Bauer) Fite. She was a homemaker.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Donald Kirk and brothers James and Kenny Fite.

Pauline is survived by 3 daughters; Donelle Kirk, Patsy Paul and husband Pete and Darlene Scott and husband Gary all of Georgetown, 3 sisters; Marilyn and Carolyn Fite of Williamsburg, Evelyn Fite of Georgetown, 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 2 step great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville with Scott Hennig officiating. Burial will follow at the Ash Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Davita, 458 Home St, Georgetown, OH 45121.

Friends and Families may sign Pauline’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home