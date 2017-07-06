  • News Democrat
  • Lions Club 4th of July Festival brings outdoor fun to Ripley
Sports

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment
Winning Saturday’s kids fishing tournament at the Ripley Lions Club 4th of July Festival for the most fish caught was Nick Wilson. Above, Wilson receives his award from Ripley Lions Club Secretary Danny Price.

This year’s Ripley Lions Club 4th of July Festival not only made for some enjoyable entertainment and a dazzling fireworks display, but also brought some outdoor fun to the Ohio River banks June 30 and July 1.
For the young outdoor sportsman, there were fishing tournaments held each morning of the festival for children ages 15 and under. Saturday’s fishing tournament offered awards to first, second, and third place for the most fish caught.
Catching five fish in the four-hour period to win Saturday’s fishing tournament was Ripley’s own Nick Wilson.
Taking second place in the Saturday’s fishing tournament was Braiden Bennington, and placing third was Grace Taylor.
While several youngsters were pulling in fish during the tournament, canines and their owners gathered for the second annual “Six Legged Fun Run with Your Pet” hosted by the Brown County Health and Wellness Foundation.
Members of the Brown County Health and Wellness Foundation were hoping for a better turnout of dogs and their owners for their second annual “Six Legged Fun Run”, but were pleased to see this year’s competitors and their pets have a lot fun while tackling the mile long course.
“We were hoping for a better turnout, but it was a lot of fun,” said Shelley Sroufe, member of the Brown County Health and Wellness Foundation.
Proceeds from the “Six Legged Fun Run” help to provide funds for five $1,000 scholarships handed out each year to one student from each of the five high schools in Brown County.
Taking part in this year’s “Six Legged Fun Run with Your Pet” were Luc Richey, Olivia Dragoo, Suzanne Dragoo, Velerie Mullins, Casey Baker, and Tristan Finn.

