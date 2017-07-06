Betty L Philpott

Betty Louise Philpott Fisher, 97, of Sabina, formerly of Russellville, died July 4, 2017. She was born April 30, 1920, in Portage, Ohio, daughter of C.W. and Marie Philpott. Betty is preceded by her husband of 72 years, the Rev. Robert T. Fisher, who passed May 5, 2017.

She attended Spring Arbor College in Michigan and received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Cincinnati. Betty taught elementary school several years in Russellville, but her life was devoted to assisting her husband in his long ministerial career.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, M. Lorraine Wise of Sabina and Daniel (Kathy) Fisher of Batavia; grandson, Griffin P. Wise; and step-grandchildren, Tara (Rick) Dean and Jarrod (Brittany) Applegate; along with two great grandchildren and seven step-great grandchildren. Three brothers also survive.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are strongly suggested to Community Care Hospice.

The funeral service will be held at the Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina on Saturday, July 8, 2017, at 1pm. Friends may call an hour before the service. Burial will be in the Centerville Cemetery, Lees Creek.

