25 attend volleyball camp in Fayetteville

By Wade Linville –

With 25 campers in attendance, Fayetteville-Perry High School volleyball coach Sharon Sheets felt that this year’s volleyball camp in Fayetteville was a huge success.

The camp was held June 12-15 for students in grades fourth through eighth.

The camp focused mainly on the fundamentals of the game, helping those in attendance prepare for the upcoming fall season.

The first day of high school and junior high volleyball coaching begins Aug. 1 with the new fall season officially getting underway on Aug. 19.