By Wayne Gates –

Two people were killed and three injured on Friday, June 16 after a driver entered State Route 32 at the U.S. 68 intersection in Mt. Orab and drove in the wrong direction.

77 year old Edward Lang of Williamsburg and 41 year old Cameron Barkley of Mt. Orab were killed in the crash. The Ohio Highway Patrol reported that Lang drove westbound in the eastbound lanes of State Route 32 between Highway 68 and Brooks-Malott Road.