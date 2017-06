By Martha B. Jacob –

Young people across the county enjoyed a day of fun June 13 at a new “Touch-a-Truck” event sponsored by the Mt. Orab Library. It was held in the parking lot of Western Brown High School.

“This was a ‘hands-on’ opportunity for children and adults to explore, climb and touch trucks of all kinds including emergency response vehicles, heavy machinery and many other kinds of equipment,” said Heather Patten, branch manager of the Mt. Orab Library.