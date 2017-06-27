Eugene L. Baumann, 75 years of Sardinia, passed away on Tuesday June 20, 2017. He was born in Cincinnati on September 14, 1941, the son of the late Eugene and Amelia (Doebli) Baumann.

Eugene was a member of the New Market Community Church. Eugene is survived by his dear friends and church family.

Graveside Services will be 11:00 AM Friday June 30, 2017 at the New Market Baptist Cemetery. Thompson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.