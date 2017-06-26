Maxine M Stires

Maxine Marie Stires, age 70 of Hamersville, Ohio died Friday, June 23, 2017 at her residence. She was a homemaker. Maxine was born March 24, 1947 in Warrior Mines, West Virginia the daughter of Mae Elizabeth (Hess) Waring and the late Harlan Puckett. Besides her father, she was also preceded in death by two sons – Donald McCleese and Kevin Norris and one sister – Betty Lung.

Maxine is survived by five children – Crystal McCleese of Hamersville, Ohio, Stanley L. McCleese (Mary B.) of Ripley, Ohio, David Harlan McCleese of Hamersville, Ohio, Amber Norris of Hamersville, Ohio and Lora Myers of Hamersville, Ohio; fourteen grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; her mother – Mae Waring of Hamersville, Ohio and one brother – David Puckett of Hamersville, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Tuesday. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Brown County Animal Shelter, 100 Veterans Blvd., Georgetown OH 45121.