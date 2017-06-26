Jack Hamilton, age 73 of Felicity, Ohio died Saturday in Felicity, Ohio. He was a farmer. Mr. Hamilton was born May 8, 1944 in Bracken County, Kentucky the son of the late Tom and Nellie Hamilton. He was also preceded in death by his wife – Geneva (Kerr) Hamilton and one son – Kevin Hamilton.

Jack is survived by one brother – Ted Hamilton of Felicity, Ohio; three sisters – Brenda Kay Hamilton of Cincinnati, Ohio, Eva May Owens of Georgetown, Ohio and Emma Jean McCue of West Virginia and three grandchildren – Thomas and Ted Hamilton and Danyelle Coppedge all of Felicity, Ohio.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. There will be no funeral service. Interment will be in the Rosehill Cemetery in Feesburg, Ohio.

