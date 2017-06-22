Western Brown youth basketball camps a success



By Wade Linville –

Western Brown High School played host to its annual youth boys and girls basketball camps June 19-22.

This year’s camps were once again a success with approximately 50 male campers in attendance and approximately 20 in attendance to the youth girls camp.

The camps were for girls and boys entering grades fourth through ninth with some members of the Western Brown High School varsity basketball teams turning out to assist Western Brown High School varsity boys basketball coach Greg Foster and his coaching staff.