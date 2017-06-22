Phyllis Ruth, 85, of Mitchell died Monday, June 19, 2017 at Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, June 22, 2017 at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Mitchell. Burial will be in the Servicemen’s Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7:00 PM at the Bittner Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 7:00 PM.

Phyllis Ann Ruth was born November 19, 1931 at Portsmouth, Ohio to Richard and Emma Roe. On May 14, 1951, she married Bob Dean Ruth at Catlettsburg, Kentucky. She received her B.A. in Education from Dakota Wesleyan University in 1978. From 1978-1980 she was a teacher at Artesian, SD and from 1981-1994 she was a teacher at Mitchell High School. After she retired, she taught at Mitchell Christian School.

Phyllis was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church, Gideon International, and the Mitchell Area Retired Teacher’s Association.

Phyllis is survived by four children: Peggy Weeks and husband Waite of Jefferson, Maine; Deb Bell and husband Tom of Alexandria, SD; Cindy Schneider and husband Dan of Mitchell, SD; Michael Ruth of Iroquois, SD; 11 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.

Her husband Bob, her parents and her four siblings preceded her in death.