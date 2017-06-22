Lois A Manley

Lois Ann Manley, age 69 of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was retired from Browning Manufacturing in Maysville, Kentucky. Lois was born October 26, 1947 in Higginsport, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles Douglas Rice, Sr. and Ethel (Claypool) Rice. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Lovell L. “Mousey” Manley in 2010, one brother – Doug Rice and one grandson – Cole Manley. Lois Ann Manley, age 69 of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was retired from Browning Manufacturing in Maysville, Kentucky. Lois was born October 26, 1947 in Higginsport, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles Douglas Rice, Sr. and Ethel (Claypool) Rice. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Lovell L. “Mousey” Manley in 2010, one brother – Doug Rice and one grandson – Cole Manley.

Mrs. Manley is survived by two children – Mike Manley and wife Neala and Melissa Zahn and husband Mark all of Bethel, Ohio; four grandchildren – Olivia and Chloe Zahn and Levi and Callie Manley; her companion – Nelson Fitch of Ripley, Ohio and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, June 23, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown. Wayne Johnson will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Bethel-Tate Cemetery in Bethel, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Tony Becraft Scholarship Fund c/o Brown County Foundation, P.O. Box 158, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.