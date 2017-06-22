Western Brown youth basketball camps a success Leto to represent Team USA in Australia Broncos hard at work in preparation for fall season Eastern approves bowling team Phyllis Ruth Lois A Manley Eddie L Carr Thomas L Carnahan Cameron Barkley Walter J McGee Gary J Graham George D Johnson Walter F Crawford Jr Charles E Meranda Jr Corbin testifies before Ohio Senate Five arrested in Hamersville drug bust Neil Diamond tribute band coming Hyde finds home at Midway Youngsters work to improve on hoop skills at Eastern basketball camps Sizer named All-District Honorable Mention Western Brown’s Barnes earns All-State, All-District honors Local players compete in SWOFCA Ron Woyan East/West All-Star Game 6th annual Ravye Williams Memorial 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament set for June 24 Clarence E Teal Rosie B Poe Monard C Boots James P Conrad James T Dinser Scott J Swearingen Eastern’s Farris earns award for top 2-point field percentage in Ohio Georgetown’s Seigla earns All-District honors OHSAA announces 2017 football regions and playoffs format Western Brown volleyball camps a success with over 100 in attendance Rigdon finishes high school running career with 10th place finish at state track and field championship meet Grace E Fite Women return to county jail as funds start to run low Georgetown Council takes action on vacant structures Veterans honored in Mt. Orab John McGee Timmy Burson Patricia A London Mary J Hall Kenneth R Behymer Western Brown’s Joe Sams commits to Marietta College WBHS to hold girls youth basketball camp Huseman signs with UC Clermont Day to continue baseball career on collegiate level at UC Clermont Western’s Pack signs with NKU WBHS to host youth boys basketball camp Eastern’s Rigdon, Hopkins are STATE BOUND James Ratliff Robert P Lesko Armstrong sentenced to twenty years on child porn possession charges Russellville hires new Village Clerk Russellville Council approves purchase of two ambulances FP School Board changes millage funding formula Thirteen charged by Brown Co. Grand Jury Local athletes advance to track and field regionals SBAAC awards baseball, softball, boys track and field First Team all-stars SHAC awards baseball all-stars Lady Broncos finish as SW District Div. II runner-up Lady Warriors cap off season as SE District Div. III runner-up Impressive post-season tourney run reaches end for Lady Rockets Rose M Crone Thousands visit Traveling Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Wall Strategies discussed to join Maysville/Mason County KY with Brown Co. communities for economic growth Road and bridge work planned in county Linda M Lawson Margaret G Newkirk Gregory R Dunn Sandra L Haitz Wesley A Cooper Everette F Donell Lady Broncos move to SW District Div. II finals Lady Rockets top Cincy Christian 22-1 to earn berth in district finals Lady Warriors head to SE District Div. III finals with win over Gallia SW District Track and Field Tourney action gets underway Russell E Conn Robert T Fisher Philip L Paeltz David Beals Gregory A Smith II William G Mullinnix Patricia Ogden Brittany Stykes remembered by friends and family 2018 county budget could be cut by up to ten percent Georgetown Police Chief updates council Over 40 vendors, crafters at 2017 Annual Craft Show Cropper’s time as GHS girls basketball coach expected to end after 21 years at the helm Barnes’ perfect game and big hits lead Lady Broncos to round one sectional win Broncos advance in sectional play with win over Mt. Healthy Kenny B Williams Stephen E Marcum Christopher J Lovett Brandon M Traylor Gaslight renovations set to begin Ripley students view mock crash at school ‘Angela’s Curbside Cuisine’ taking area by storm Fisher sentenced to 17 years for child porn possession Fundraiser for Russellville 200th Celebration May 6
Written by News Democrat

Eastern High School Athletic Director Jerod Jodrey appeared at the school district’s June 20 Board of Education meeting, requesting that bowling be approved as Eastern’s newest sport.
In a unanimous decision with all school members present except Lowell Richey, the Eastern Local School District approved Jodrey’s request.
“I do think it’s a great opportunity for students to get involved in,” said Jodrey.
To be able to qualify as an official Southern Hills Athletic Conference sport, there must be at least six schools in the conference with bowling teams and, according to Jodrey, that shouldn’t be a problem in the near future due to the number of schools in the conference who have either approved bowling or are in the proposal process.
According to Jodrey, Lynchburg-Clay High School already has a bowling team. Whiteoak has already approved a bowling team for next year and North Adams, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington, and West Union are all in the proposal process with hopes of starting bowling teams.
Bowling will be a winter sport, providing an opportunity for students who do not cheer or play basketball to compete in a sport during that season.
Based on Jodrey’s report submitted to the Eastern Board of Education, 76 of 238 students who completed a high school bowling survey noted that they were interested in trying out/participating on an Eastern High School bowling team.
A total of 58 of the 238 students surveyed said they were interested in trying out/participating in high school bowling at Eastern but would not be able to afford their own bowling ball, shoes, or other needed equipment to participate.
There were a total of 104 students of the 238 to complete the survey that said they would not be interested in participating on a bowling team.
Possible practice and match bowling alleys for the Eastern High School team include Sunset Bowl in Panhandle, Community Lanes in Georgetown, and Highland Lanes in Hillsboro at a cost of $100 per student bowler for the entire practice season.
Bowlers will be required to provide their own transportation to practices, and EHS will provide bus transportation to matches.
If the SHAC lacks the six schools to have bowling teams in the upcoming season, Jodrey suggested that Eastern High School could present its own awards for bowling at the school’s Winter Sports Awards Night.
“It would be a great thing for kids who aren’t involved in other stuff,” Eastern Local School District Board of Education member Martin Yockey said of the school district’s new bowling program.

