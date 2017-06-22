Broncos hard at work in preparation for fall season

Midnight Madness planned for end of July –

By Wade Linville –

The Western Brown Broncos are hard at work in preparation for the fall football season. With conditioning underway, the Broncos are showing good signs in the off-season as they hope to make their way back to the top of Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division standings.

The Broncos took to the gridiron at Kibler Stadium/LaRosa’s Field on Tuesday, June 20 for a camp day to allow for some instruction by the coaching staff.

According to Western Brown head football coach Don Sizer, numbers are up in the high school program this year and the preseason is going well.

“So far, the guys who are showing up are getting after it. Our problem is that we don’t have a lot of kids showing up all the time and they’re inconsistent,” said Sizer.

Something new for the Bronco football program this year is Midnight Madness to kick off the first day of official practices.

The team will camp out on July 30 at the football field and at 12:01 a.m. July 31 they will hit the gridiron for their first practice of the season, marking the start of their two-a-days.

“We’re going to practice at 12:01 a.m. (July 31) for a one-and-a-half to two hours, and then we’re going camp out, sleep in tents, and wake up for our second practice around 9 a.m. That will be out two-a-dayt for that first day (of practice),” Sizer said of the Broncos’ first Midnight Madness. “The coaching staff suggested it. They had done at school’s they’ve been at before. I brought it up to the kids, and they thought it was a great idea.”

The Broncos were busy last week, taking part in a seven-on-seven at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy on June 15 and then competing in a tournament style seven-on-seven at Dublin on June 17.

Sizer is pleased to see an increase in the number of players coming out for high school football this season with approximately 65.

“Our numbers are up and our linemen numbers are up. our off-season training is awesome. I would just like to see more consistency with attendance,” he said.

The Bronco Youth Football Camp was scheduled to begin Monday, June 26 starting at 6 p.m. The camp will run through June 29.