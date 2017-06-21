Eddie L. Carr 38 of Sardinia died May 16 2-17 at his residence.

He is survived by his mother and step father Vera and Don McCleese, 2 sisters Kelly Woods of Sardinia and Sylvia Black Nickles of Bluecreek, 2 brothers Jim Heisile and Carl Black, 1 step sister Crystal Taylor and 2 stepbrothers Stanley (Mary) McCleese and David McCleese. Also aunts Norma (Andy) Anderson Mae (Lewis) Marshall Jennie (Marlon) Young and uncle Donald Juilfs. nieces, nephews,and cousins.

After cremation, services were held at convenience of the family. Beam-Fender Funeral Home serving the Family