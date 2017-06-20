Walter J. McGee of Mt. Orab, OH. Beloved husband of 47 years of Clara (née Edgington) McGee of Mt. Orab, OH; loving father of James A. (Angela) McGee of Mt. Orab, OH and Michelle L. (John) Patton of Winchester, OH; cherished grandfather of Andrew S. “Scott” Mullenix, Ashley McGee, Brianna McGee, Jackilynn McGee, Brian McGee, Tristan Browning and Emily Browning; affectionate great-grandfather of Gene Nolen and Adeline Browning; caring brother of Kelly Hansel of UT, Emery McGee Jr. of Amelia, OH, Bill McGee of Lynchburg, OH, Karen Kelly of Brandenberg,KY, Vicky McGilvern of West Point, KY, Francis McGee of TX, Mildred McGee of FL and Margaret Schoenbaechler of Mt. Orab, OH; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Mr. McGee passed away, Sunday, June 18, 2017 at the age of 64. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emery and Mazie L. (née Kirby) McGee; five brothers, Elza Hansel, Kirby Hansel, Charles “Butch” Cook, Charlie McGee and Carl McGee; and one sister, April Cook.

Memorial service 6 PM Thursday, June 29, 2017 at the Living Church of Five Mile, 16908 US Highway 68, Mt. Orab, OH 45154, where friends received from 4 PM until the time of service. Megie Funeral Home caring for the family.