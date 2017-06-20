Thomas L Carnahan

Thomas “Tom” Lee Carnahan 55 years old of Bethel, Ohio, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2017.

He is survived by his Wife: Rochelle Long Carnahan. 1 Son: Clinton (Cindy) Carnahan. 3 Grandchildren: Alysa Carnahan, Alyson Carnahan and Cole Carnahan. Mother: Irma (James) Ungethuem. Late Father: Earl Carnahan. 1 Brother: Jeff (Barb) Carnahan. 1 Sister: Mindy Wolf. Numerous Aunts, uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Other Family and Friends.

Funeral Services will be the Charles H. McIntyre Funeral Home on Friday, June 23, 2017 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be on Thursday June 22, 2017 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, also at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Pt, Isabel Cemetery, Pt. Isabel, Ohio. Leave condolences for the family at www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com.