George D Johnson

George Douglas Johnson, 72 years of Peebles, passed away on Saturday June 17, 2017, peacefully at his home.

He was born in Georgetown on April 25, 1945, the son of the late Fred and Frances (Liming) Johnson. Besides his parents, he was also preceded by four sisters, Wilma Pitzer, Donna Lang, Madaline Boone and Mary Sturn and two brothers, Fred Johnson and Ivan Johnson.

George worked as a lineman for AEP and worked for Harlan Electric, in Michigan, where he retired in 2001.

George is survived by his wife, Brenda Sue (Fist) Johnson, whom were married on November 7, 1977, two daughters, Marcia (Bob) Silcott of Winchester and Michelle Day of Feesburg, three grandsons, Joshua Johnson, Aaron Johnson and Christopher Pizzuto, one great grandson, Bentley Alan Pizzuto, several nieces, nephews and friends.

On behalf of George's wishes, he is to be cremated. Thompson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Donations can be made to the Hospice of Hope.