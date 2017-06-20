Gary J. Graham, age 52, of Fayetteville, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday evening, June 13, 2017 at his home. He was born January 8, 1965, in Mariemont, the son of the late Eugene and Lois (Campbell) Graham.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Pendleton, whom he married December 23, 2009 in Fayetteville; four siblings, Daryl (Sheila) Dean of Hillsboro, Dewi (Cheryl) Dean of Indianapolis, Joseph Graham and Gina (Brian) Kirkhart, both of Fayetteville; three step-children, Adam (Sherrina) Pendleton of Williamsburg, Casey Pendleton and Benjamin Pendleton, both of Fayetteville; five granddaughters, Gracie, Ally, Emily, Julie and Sammie; and a niece, Kristi (Drew) Allen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Dean.

A memorial service and celebration of Gary’s life will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home. Friends may call from 12:00 noon until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial in the St. Patrick Cemetery will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Emergency Program, 5333 Kernan Rd., Lynchburg, OH 45142 or on-line at hopeemergency.org. To send condolences to the family please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.