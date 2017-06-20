Cameron Barkley

Cameron “Cam” Barkley of Mt. Orab, OH. Beloved husband of April Wallace-Barkley of Mt. Orab, OH; loving father of C.J. Barkley of Mt. Orab, OH, Casey Barkley of Mt. Orab, OH, Chloe Barkley of Mt. Orab, OH and Coby Barkley of Mt. Orab, OH; devoted son of Michael and Nancy Barkley of Mansfield, OH; caring brother of Michael Barkley of Goshen, OH, Robert (Michelle) Barkley of Batavia, OH and Jeff (Eileen) Remllong of Mansfield, OH.
Mr. Barkley passed away Friday, June 16, 2017 at the age of 41. He was a baseball coach for the Mt. Orab Marlins for 12 years. Friends received Thursday, June 22, 2017 from 2-4 PM and 6-9 PM at Megie Funeral Home, 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, OH 45154.