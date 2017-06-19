Walter F Crawford Jr

Walter Foy Crawford, Jr., 80, of Mt. Orab passed away June 17, 2017.

He was preceeded in death by his wife Patricia (Morse). Walt was born March 16, 1937 to the late Walter and Zora Crawford Sr. He is survived by 4 children: Tim, Gary (Margie), Amy, and Andrew (Beth) Crawford; 8 siblings Joe, Kurt, Terry, Ruth, Sharon, Brenda, Veda, and Rachel; 3 grandchildren Joe, Kayla, and Gabe; and 1 great granddaughter Olivia.

In addition to his parents and his wife Walt was preceded in death by 6 siblings Roy, Larry, Charley, Bill, Janet, and Edd; and 1 child Stephen.

Donations can be made to the family. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday June 24, 2017 at 4:00 pm at The Shepherd’s Place located at 545 Plane St, Bethel, OH 45106.