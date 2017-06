By Martha B. Jacob –

Georgetown is preparing for a big show Thursday night featuring the band “Forever Diamond” beginning at 7 p.m. in front of the courthouse and the turnout is expected to be huge, according to Carol Myers, coordinator of the concerts in Georgetown.

“The Courthouse on the Square Association, Inc. is especially excited about this big concert,” Myers said. “Forever Diamond is a Neil Diamond Tribute band of course so Neal Diamond fans are truely going to enjoy this group.