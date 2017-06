By Wayne Gates –

The state budget passed by the Ohio House of Representatives last month has more than just numbers in it.

House Bill 49 also has a provision that prevents local judges from sending anyone to prison on a sentence of 12 months or less.

That idea doesn’t sit well with Brown County Prosecutor Zac Corbin.

“To pass something that’s going to take prison almost entirely off the table for a large percentage of our heroin traffickers is a mistake and I don’t agree with it,” Corbin said.