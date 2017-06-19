Charles E. Meranda, Jr., 73, of North Fort Myers, FL passed away Monday, June 12, 2017.

Born August 16, 1943 in Hamersville, OH, to Charles and Lula (Sluder) Meranda, Charles moved to FL in 1970 and worked for Winn Dixie for 33 years.

He was married to Nancy (Frogge) until her death in 1995. Later, he married Patricia Patton.

He was a Vietnam Army Veteran and earned the following citations for his service: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and Army Commendation Medal. He was a charter member of The Independent Order of Foresters Lori Legacy.

He belonged to the Caloosa Clown Alley 97 where he clowned under the name of “Charlie Chuckles”. He was a proud member of The Salvation Army and participated in various activities there. He especially enjoyed the Men’s Club.

Charlie is survived by his beloved wife Patricia. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister Rosemary, and brother James.

A visitation will be held Saturday, June 17th at Coral Ridge Funeral Home and Cemetery between the hours of 10 – 11am with service to follow. A burial will be held with military honors immediately after.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:

The Salvation Army Men’s Club, 10291 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33919.

Online condolences can be made at www.coralridgefuneralhome.com