Youngsters work to improve on hoop skills at Eastern basketball camps

By Wade Linville –

Eastern High School played host to its annual youth boys and girls basketball camps last week with over 90 campers in attendance, making this year’s camps another great success.

According to Eastern varsity girls basketball coach and camp instructor, Kevin Pickerill, those attending last week’s youth girls camp for ages fourth through eighth grade not only worked on the fundamentals of the game but also getting the chance to challenge themselves through competition.

“It was very successful,” Pickerill said of this year’s camp. “I always like to stick with the fundamentals and keep it basic, but I also like to make it competitive. The junior high division was very competitive.”

Something new to this year’s camp was to have a guest speaker each day, according to Pickerill.

Special awards were handed out to outstanding campers.

There were approximately 60 campers venturing to Eastern last week to attend the youth boys camp. As with the girls camp, young ballers worked mainly on the fundamentals of the game while taking part in various competitions.

“It was a really good turnout and we had a lot of young kids,” said Eastern varsity boys basketball coach and camp instructor, Rob Beucler.