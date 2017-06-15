Western Brown’s Barnes earns All-State, All-District honors

By Wade Linville –

To wrap up an outstanding freshmen season of high school varsity softball, Western Brown pitcher Sydni Barnes has earned All-State and All-District honors.

Barnes has been named an Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Honorable Mention, as well as being named to the coaches association All-District Second Team.

Barnes aided the Western Brown Lady Broncos to a Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division championship during the regular season, and during the post season would aid her team to a Southwest District Division II Sectional Championship and a district runner-up finish.

Barnes threw for 169 strikeouts in 119 innings at the pitcher’s circle this past season with an ERA of 1.93 and a WHIP of .90.

She finished her freshman season with a pitching record of 15 wins and five losses with eight shutout victories.

Barnes was also named the SBAAC American Division Softball Player of the Year for the 2017 spring season.

The Lady Broncos finished with an overall record of 18-6.