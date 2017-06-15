Sizer named All-District Honorable Mention

Softball standout caps off successful junior season –

By Wade Linville –

Western Brown High School’s junior softball standout, Mary Sizer, has been named a Division II All-District Honorable Mention by the fastpitch softball coaches association to cap of another outstanding spring season.

Sizer (third base/pitcher) aided the Lady Broncos to league and sectional titles this spring, as well as a district runner-up finish.

Not only did Sizer play a key role in the field for the Lady Broncos, but was also among the team’s leaders at the bat.

The junior Lady Bronco swung for 38 hits in 82 at-bats for a .463 batting average this spring, racking up 31 RBIs. She would hammer out three home runs, one triple, and seven doubles.

Sizer was also named to the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division First Team of all-stars for the third straight year.

The Lady Broncos finished their season with an overall record of 18-6, and a Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division record of 10-0.